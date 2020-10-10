Trump to host first public W.House event since illness Saturday: senior official

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Saturday will hold his first public event at the White House since he tested positive for Covid-19 last week, a senior administration official said Friday.

The official, who asked not to be identified, confirmed US media reports that Trump will speak on the theme of "law and order" to a gathering on the South Lawn. The president will be socially distanced on the White House's South Portico balcony.