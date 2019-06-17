Trump to launch 2020 campaign in retiree-friendly Florida

The Villages, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Ronald, Don and John are living the good life in this haven of Republican retirees in Florida, a city designed for the aging, with paths everywhere for golf carts and where residents have plenty of time to campaign for their president, Donald Trump.

The Villages is a pleasant, immaculately clean, fast-growing retirement town in central Florida. The average age of its 75,000 inhabitants is 71. Some two-thirds are Republican.

One afternoon not long ago five retirees all wearing Trump pins reviewed lists of recent arrivals in the city in order to send them invitations to join Republican-affiliated clubs.

An hour's drive to the south, in Orlando, the US president will be formally launching his re-election campaign on Tuesday.

"We're very proud," Ronald McMahan, vice president of one of the clubs, told AFP. "We're proud to be Republicans, we're proud to be with other Republicans and very proud that Mr. Trump has chosen to open his campaign here."Trump's choice of Florida was no accident. If he is to win a second term in the White House in 2020, he will have to win in Florida again.

"The president is coming here because he knows this state is a tipping point," said Dennis Baxley, a Florida state senator who described himself to AFP as the legislature's "most conservative" member.