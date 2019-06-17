UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Launch 2020 Campaign In Retiree-friendly Florida

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:30 AM

Trump to launch 2020 campaign in retiree-friendly Florida

The Villages, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Ronald, Don and John are living the good life in this haven of Republican retirees in Florida, a city designed for the aging, with paths everywhere for golf carts and where residents have plenty of time to campaign for their president, Donald Trump.

The Villages is a pleasant, immaculately clean, fast-growing retirement town in central Florida. The average age of its 75,000 inhabitants is 71. Some two-thirds are Republican.

One afternoon not long ago five retirees all wearing Trump pins reviewed lists of recent arrivals in the city in order to send them invitations to join Republican-affiliated clubs.

An hour's drive to the south, in Orlando, the US president will be formally launching his re-election campaign on Tuesday.

"We're very proud," Ronald McMahan, vice president of one of the clubs, told AFP. "We're proud to be Republicans, we're proud to be with other Republicans and very proud that Mr. Trump has chosen to open his campaign here."Trump's choice of Florida was no accident. If he is to win a second term in the White House in 2020, he will have to win in Florida again.

"The president is coming here because he knows this state is a tipping point," said Dennis Baxley, a Florida state senator who described himself to AFP as the legislature's "most conservative" member.

Related Topics

Accident White House Trump Orlando Florida 2020 All

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Italian Embassy&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

ERC organises 14th group wedding in Yemen

9 hours ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bag 48 medals in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission Science Week to shed light o ..

10 hours ago

DPC and Facebook to hold region’s first Facebook ..

10 hours ago

El-Sisi re-affirms Egypt&#039;s support for UAE ag ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.