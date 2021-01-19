UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Lift Covid Travel Bans On Much Of Europe, Brazil

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

Trump to lift Covid travel bans on much of Europe, Brazil

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :President Donald Trump on Monday lifted a ban on travelers arriving from much of Europe and Brazil, effective from January 26, after the US recently announced all incoming air passengers will need a negative Covid-19 test before departure.

"This action is the best way to continue protecting Americans from COVID-19 while enabling travel to resume safely," Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

Travel bans remain in place for China and Iran.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced last Tuesday that all air passengers bound for the US are required to test negative for Covid-19 within three days of their departure.

The test policy will also take effect on January 26, and expands on a previous testing rule that targeted Britain and came into effect in December, following the emergence of a coronavirus variant believed to be more transmissible.

The CDC recommends that travelers get tested again three to five days after their arrival, and stay home for at least seven days.

Some epidemiologists have warned it is likely that new, more transmissible variants are already establishing themselves in the United States, the hardest-hit country in the world by the pandemic.

As of Monday, the US had recorded more than 24 million cases of Covid-19, with nearly 400,000 deaths.

Related Topics

World Iran Europe China White House Trump Brazil United States January December All From Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities Board ..

7 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED21.5 bn as transactions cross o ..

7 hours ago

Longest suspension bridge in Northern Emirates tak ..

7 hours ago

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi receives honorary PhD fr ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review advancing ..

7 hours ago

Four Dubai government agencies to provide incentiv ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.