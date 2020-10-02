UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Maintain Presidential Duties: Doctor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Trump to maintain presidential duties: doctor

Washington, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump is "well" and will continue to perform his duties "without disruption" while quarantining along with the first lady, after both tested positive for the coronavirus, the president's physician said Friday.

They "are both well at this time and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalesence," doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.

"I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering."

Related Topics

White House Trump Doctor Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 15 deaths, 625 new cases of Covid ..

3 minutes ago

President Trump, his wife test positive for Covid- ..

18 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 2, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

11 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Palau President on Nation ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.