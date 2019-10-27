UrduPoint.com
Trump To Make Major Statement At 1300 GMT Sunday: White House

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 08:20 AM

Trump to make major statement at 1300 GMT Sunday: White House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The White House announced late Saturday that President Donald Trump will make a major statement Sunday morning, but did not give further details.

"The President of the United States will be making a major statement tomorrow morning at 9 o'clock (1300 GMT)," said White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley.

The news follows a tweet from Trump earlier in the evening in which he said: "Something very big has just happened!" He did not elaborate.

