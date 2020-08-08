UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Meet Iraqi PM As Ties Rebound

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:40 AM

Trump to meet Iraqi PM as ties rebound

Washington, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump will meet Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi in Washington later this month, the White House said Friday, highlighting a turn-around in relations since the US-friendly premier came to power.

Tensions skyrocketed following a US strike on Baghdad in January that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and prompted Iraqi lawmakers to demand the expulsion of the roughly 5,200 US troops in the country.

The hostility has calmed substantially since Kadhemi -- an ex-spy chief with close ties to the US and its allies in the region -- took the reins as Iraq's premier in May.

The White House said the August 20 visit comes at a "critical time" in the fight against the Islamic State group and the myriad problems posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"As close partners, the United States and Iraq will look to expand our relations," the White House added.

A Washington invite was the type of diplomatic olive branch never received by Kadhemi's predecessor Adel Abdel Mahdi, who was forced to resign by months of protests.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington White House Iraq Visit Trump Baghdad United States January May August Qasem Soleimani Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 August 2020

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Civil Police put out fire in Al Mamora

9 hours ago

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq re- ..

11 hours ago

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

12 hours ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.