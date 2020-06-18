Trump to meet Polish president at White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump will host Poland's President Andrzej Duda at the White House for wide-ranging talks next week, the White House said on Wednesday.

The June 24 summit comes four days ahead of a presidential election in the European Union nation delayed by the coronavirus, with opinion polls suggesting a liberal opposition candidate could oust government-backed Duda.

"As close partners and NATO allies, the United States and Poland continue to expand our cooperation across a wide range of issues," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

"President Trump and President Duda will discuss further advancing our cooperation on defense, as well as trade, energy, and telecommunications security," she added.

Long considered the hands-down election favorite, Duda appeared this week to be losing support as the economic hardship triggered by Poland's coronavirus lockdown began to bite.