UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Quarantine As He Awaits Covid-19 Test Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 09:20 AM

Trump to quarantine as he awaits Covid-19 test result

Washington, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said late Thursday he would go into quarantine after one of his close advisors tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hope Hicks, "who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid-19.

Terrible!" Trump tweeted.

"The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!" he added.

He did not say how long he was planning to be in isolation although public health experts recommend up to 14 days.

Related Topics

Trump Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

9 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Palau President on Nation ..

9 hours ago

UAE, US, Israel issue joint statement on establish ..

9 hours ago

Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Con ..

9 hours ago

UK's largest business group calls for race targets ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.