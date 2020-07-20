UrduPoint.com
Trump To Resume His Televised Coronavirus Briefings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Trump to resume his televised coronavirus briefings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said Monday he will resume his televised coronavirus briefings, saying he wants to tout positive news, even as the pandemic spreads across the country.

"I think it's a great way to get information out to the public," he told reporters at the White House. "We're doing very well in so many different ways."Trump said he would likely start on Tuesday.

