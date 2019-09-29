UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Supporters: 'Our Country Is At Stake Like Never Before'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 08:40 AM

Trump to supporters: 'Our country is at stake like never before'

Washington, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump, the target of an impeachment investigation over alleged abuse of power, warned supporters Saturday that "our country is at stake like never before." The video message posted on Twitter underscores the pressure on the White House as Democratic lawmakers charge aggressively into their investigation over accusations that Trump tried to arm-twist the Ukrainian president into providing dirt on one of his main 2020 election rivals, Joe Biden.

American rights are being threatened by Democrats, Trump said, stating that they "want to take away your guns, they want to take away your health care, they want to take away your vote, they want to take away your freedom." "We can never let this happen," he said. "Because our country is at stake like never before.

It's all very simple. They're trying to stop me because I'm fighting for you -- and I'll never let that happen." In subsequent tweets, Trump repeated his charges that the impeachment investigation is a "Witch Hunt," and said Democratic lawmaker Adam Schiff, who is leading the impeachment probe, had defamed and libeled him, and should resign from Congress.

Congressional committees carrying out the impeachment inquiry have ordered Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to turn over Ukraine-related documents and will conduct interviews starting next week with five State Department officials.

They include former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, whom Trump reportedly forced out earlier this year for resisting his efforts to pressure Kiev to probe Biden.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Vote Twitter Threatened White House Trump Kiev Democrats Congress 2020 All From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

6 hours ago

Female athletes flourish on second day of Toleranc ..

9 hours ago

Whatever be cost, Pakistanis not to sit back till ..

9 hours ago

Bourbon Rhode Tug Supply Vessel Sinks Over Heavy S ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister departs for home by commercial flig ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister highlights problems of Kashmiri peo ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.