Trump to travel to Kenosha on Tuesday following racial unrest: White House

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump will travel next week to the Midwestern city where African-American Jacob Blake was shot and grievously wounded by a white policeman, the White House said Saturday.

Trump will go to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement officials and view damage from unrest triggered by Blake's shooting last weekend, White House spokesman Judd Deere said.