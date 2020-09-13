Trump to visit California for briefing on wildfires: White House

Washington, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump will visit California next week to be briefed on wildfires ravaging the state and much of the West Coast, the White House announced Saturday.

"President @realDonaldTrump will visit California Monday where he will be briefed on the state's wildfires," presidential spokesman Judd Deere tweeted.

Wildfires are raging in California, Oregon and Washington states, forcing tens of thousands to evacuate in the face of fast-moving flames. US officials have girded for the possibility of mass fatalities, as the true scale of destruction from dozens of massive blazes remained hard to gauge.