Trump touts 'fantastic' TikTok deal with Walmart and Oracle

Washington, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Donald Trump on Saturday touted the "fantastic" deal that could see Oracle and Walmart become the US tech partners for TikTok, which the president is seeking to ban over security concerns.

"I think it's going to be a fantastic deal," Trump said. "I have given the deal my blessing. If they get it done that's great, if they don't that's okay too."The United States on Friday ordered a ban on downloads of popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok on national security grounds, escalating a fight with Beijing over technology.