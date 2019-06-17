UrduPoint.com
Trump Trailing Ex-VP Biden, Other Democrats In New Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:20 AM

Trump trailing ex-VP Biden, other Democrats in new poll

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :A poll released on Sunday by Fox news, a conservative tv network, shows President Donald Trump trailing five Democratic contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden, by as many as 10 points.

The poll, conducted by Fox News, Trump's favourite channel, from June 9 to June 12, shows Biden ahead of Trump, 49 percent to 39 percent. It also shows Senator Bernie Sanders topping the president, 49 percent to 40 percent.

Three other candidates also polled ahead of Trump, albeit within the survey's margin of error. Senator Elizabeth Warren came out ahead of Trump by 2 points, while Senator Kamala Harris and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg have 1-point leads.

The survey has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

A Fox poll of Democratic Primary voters also showed Biden at 32 percent and Sanders at 13 percent. Warren is in third place at 9 percent. Buttigieg and Harris are tied at 8 percent.

The polling follows a Morning Consult/Politico survey last week that found Biden leading against Trump by 11 points and Sanders leading the president by 10 points. The same poll showed Trump in a statistical tie with Warren and slightly ahead of Harris and Buttigieg as well as Senator Cory Booker and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke.

