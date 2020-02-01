Trump trial to conclude 'in the coming days': Senate leader

Washington, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :A Senate verdict on impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump is not expected until next week, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated Friday.

The announcement means the trial may still be hanging over the president as he delivers his annual State of the Union address to the nation on Tuesday -- something the White House had sought to avoid.

McConnell said after the upper chamber voted to block new witnesses that senators would "confer among ourselves, with the House managers, and with the president's counsel, to determine next steps as we prepare to conclude the trial in the coming days."