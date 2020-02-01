UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Trial To Conclude 'in The Coming Days': Senate Leader

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 09:20 AM

Trump trial to conclude 'in the coming days': Senate leader

Washington, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :A Senate verdict on impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump is not expected until next week, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated Friday.

The announcement means the trial may still be hanging over the president as he delivers his annual State of the Union address to the nation on Tuesday -- something the White House had sought to avoid.

McConnell said after the upper chamber voted to block new witnesses that senators would "confer among ourselves, with the House managers, and with the president's counsel, to determine next steps as we prepare to conclude the trial in the coming days."

Related Topics

Senate White House Trump Chamber May

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

9 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

9 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

9 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.