Trump trial verdict expected Wednesday: US media

Washington, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The US Senate is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to remove President Donald Trump, media reported, with his acquittal all but assured in the Republican-held chamber.

After voting to block calling new witnesses in the two-week-old trial, the Senate will recess until Monday when it will begin two days of closing arguments and deliberations ahead of the final vote, several media outlets said citing Republican senators.