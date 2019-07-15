Trump under fire after 'racist' attack on congresswomen

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump took aim at progressive Democratic congresswomen Sunday, telling them to "go back" where they came from in remarks that sparked yet another firestorm of protest over his views on race and immigration.

Trump -- who was branded a "racist" and a xenophobe by senior Democrats over his latest remarks -- last year reportedly referred to countries in Africa as "shithole" nations, and has spoken of "an invasion" of undocumented migrants.

Trump referred on Twitter to "'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen" in remarks that appeared to be aimed at a group of outspoken relatively young, liberal women of color, all first-time members of the House of Representatives.

These include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Trump did not identify the targets of his comments by name, but tweeted that they "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world."He accused the women of "viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run."