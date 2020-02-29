Trump urges Afghans to 'seize opportunity for peace'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump urged the Afghan people to embrace a chance for a new future Friday as he announced that top US diplomat Mike Pompeo would attend the signing of a peace deal with the Taliban in Doha.

"Soon, at my direction, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will witness the signing of an agreement with representatives of the Taliban, while Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will issue a joint declaration with the government of Afghanistan," Trump said in a statement.

"Ultimately it will be up to the people of Afghanistan to work out their future," he said.

"We, therefore, urge the Afghan people to seize this opportunity for peace and a new future for their country."