UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Urges Americans To Be 'united' But Doesn't Mention Impeachment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:11 AM

Trump urges Americans to be 'united' but doesn't mention impeachment

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :President Donald Trump urged Americans to be "united" and avoid violence in his first comments after being impeached Wednesday -- while avoiding any mention of impeachment at all.

In the videotaped speech, Trump said he was "calling on all Americans to overcome the passions of the moment and join together as one American people.

Let us choose to move forward united for the good of our families."Repudiating his supporters who assaulted Congress a week ago, triggering his second impeachment in the House of Representatives, Trump said "there is never a justification for violence. No excuses, no exceptions: America is a nation of laws.""Those who engaged in the attacks last week will be brought to justice," he said.

Related Topics

Trump Congress All

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorisa ..

7 hours ago

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

9 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

9 hours ago

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.