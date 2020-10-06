Trump urges Americans to 'get out there' despite virus

Washington, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump, shortly after leaving hospital Monday following Covid-19 treatment, called on Americans to "get out there", but to be careful of the virus that has killed more than 200,000 in the US.

"Don't let it dominate your life -- get out there, be careful," said Trump in a video on Twitter. "Now I'm better, maybe I'm immune, I don't know," he added.