Trump urges fight against 'evil scourge of anti-Semitism' after rabbi house attack

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Americans to unite against anti-Semitism after an intruder stabbed five people at a rabbi's house in New York during a gathering to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

"We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism," Trump tweeted, describing the attack as "horrific."