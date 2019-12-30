UrduPoint.com
Trump Urges Fight Against 'evil Scourge Of Anti-Semitism' After Rabbi House Attack

Mon 30th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

Trump urges fight against 'evil scourge of anti-Semitism' after rabbi house attack

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Americans to unite against anti-Semitism after an intruder stabbed five people at a rabbi's house in New York during a gathering to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

"We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism," Trump tweeted, describing the attack as "horrific."

