Trump Urges Indian And Pakistani Leaders To ''just Work It Out''

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:00 AM

Trump urges Indian and Pakistani leaders to ''just work it out''

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump has said that he discussed Kashmir issue with the leaders of India and Pakistan during his separate meetings with them and offered to help with "arbitration or mediation" to the two nuclear-armed countries, who must "work it out." "I said, 'Fellas, work it out. Just work it out,'" Trump told a crowded news conference at his hotel on Wednesday after attending the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

He said he had "very productive conversations" with Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the margins of the 193-member Assembly.

"With respect to Pakistan and India, we talked about Kashmir. Whatever help I can be, I said, I offered, whether it's arbitration or mediation or whatever it has to be.

" President Trump added that he will do whatever he can because they are at very serious odds right now and hopefully that will get better.

"You look at the two gentlemen heading those two countries, two good friends of mine. I said, fellows work it out, just work it out. Those are two nuclear countries, gotta work it out," he added .

Tensions have soared between India and Pakistan after Prime Minister Modi revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir and placed the disputed state under lockdown, cutting off phone and internet communications, arresting thousands of people, especially young boys, and arresting political leaders, During his meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged President Trump to take up Kashmir, but India has refused any outside mediation.

