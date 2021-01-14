Trump urges 'NO violence' and appeals for calm in US

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged calm and said he opposed any violence among supporters as Congress debated his impeachment for inciting insurrection.

"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind.

That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for," Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

"I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You."