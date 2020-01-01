Trump urges protection of embassy in call with Iraqi PM

(@imziishan)

Washington, , 2019 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi on Tuesday and stressed the need to protect Americans and US facilities in Iraq, the White House said.

The call came after hundreds of pro-Iran protestors attacked the heavily fortified US embassy in Baghdad, setting fires and breaking into a reception area.

"The two leaders discussed regional security issues and President Trump emphasized the need to protect United States personnel and facilities in Iraq," the White House said in a statement.