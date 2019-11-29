Trump visits troops in Afghanistan, says Taliban talks back on

(@imziishan)

Bagram, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump said Thursday the US had resumed talks with Taliban insurgents as he made a surprise trip to Afghanistan to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with troops.

On a brief visit to Bagram Airfield outside the capital Kabul, Trump served turkey dinner to soldiers, posed for photographs and delivered a speech after meeting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

"The Taliban wants to make a deal and we're meeting with them and we're saying it has to be a ceasefire," he told reporters.

About 13,000 US troops remain in Afghanistan, 18 years after the United States invaded after the September 11, 2001 attacks. Trump said he planned to reduce the number to 8,600 without giving further details.

"There's nowhere I'd rather celebrate this Thanksgiving than right here with the toughest, strongest, best and bravest warriors on the face of the earth," the president, who was making his first trip to the war-torn country, told the troops.

"I've just come from serving Thanksgiving dinner to some of you... and we had a good time." Trump joked that he had just started eating when he was called away, and didn't even get to taste his turkey.

"I should've started with that, instead of the mashed potatoes," he said.

"But I hope everyone enjoyed the fantastic meal, it certainly did look good and hopefully everyone can get some well-deserved rest this holiday."