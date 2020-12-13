UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Vows To Reject Defense Bill Passed By Veto-proof Majority

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 11:00 PM

Trump vows to reject defense bill passed by veto-proof majority

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his pledge to veto a sweeping defense budget bill, which US lawmakers passed by margins that would allow them to override the president's rejection.

With just weeks remaining in the White House, Trump has criticized the $740.5 billion measure in part because it does not abolish a law granting social media firms liability protection for third-party content on their platforms.

Trump has said social media giants like Facebook and Google are biased against him.

He has also voiced disapproval of the bill's language calling for renaming US military bases that honor commanders from the pro-slavery South in the Civil War.

In a short, all-caps Twitter message, Trump said, "The biggesty winner of our new defense bill is China. I will veto!" The legislation was approved with well beyond the two-thirds "super-majority" needed to overcome a veto: 84-13 in the Republican-led Senate, and 335-78 in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Presuming Trump follows through on his pledge, the legislation would be sent back to Congress where lawmakers would have to approve it by a two-thirds majority to override the president.

The defense bill was a particular priority for some Republicans.

Republican Senator Jim Inhofe, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, called it "the most important bill of the year."The bill also mandates that the president slap sanctions on Turkey within 30 days for its acquisition of a Russian-made missile defense system. Trump has resisted such punishments against Turkey and its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Related Topics

Senate Google Turkey China Budget Social Media Facebook Twitter White House Trump Tayyip Erdogan Congress Sunday From Billion

Recent Stories

Dutch driver Verstappen finishes Formula 1 Etihad ..

6 minutes ago

DHA&#039;s 9th edition of blood donation campaign ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai International Airport receives first flight ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Clean Energy Busi ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

1 hour ago

AUS signs research and exchange MoU with leading E ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.