Trump Warns Iran Of 'BIG PRICE' To Pay For Attacks On US

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 08:50 AM

Trump warns Iran of 'BIG PRICE' to pay for attacks on US

Washington, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump warned Iran Tuesday that it faces significant retaliation if Americans are killed or its facilities damaged in attacks by the Republic.

"Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities," Trump said on Twitter, after pro-Iranian protestors stormed the US embassy in Baghdad.

"They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat," wrote Trump, adding "Happy New Year!"Trump meanwhile thanked Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi and President Barham Saleh for "their rapid response upon request" to the embassy attack.

Trump spoke with Abdel Mahdi earlier by telephone, stressing the need to protect Americans and US facilities in Iraq, the White House said.

