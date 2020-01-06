Trump warns Iran of 'major retaliation,' threatens sanctions on Iraq

(@imziishan)

Washington, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump threatened "major retaliation" Sunday if Iran avenges the killing of a key military commander and he warned of massive economic sanctions against ally Iraq if the country expels US troops based there.

The twin threats came as Iran announced it was further reducing compliance with a tattered international nuclear accord, ending limitations on numbers of centrifuges used to enrich uranium.

The latest blow to the accord, which was meant to ensure Iran did not develop a nuclear weapon under cover of its nuclear industry, deepened the regional crisis set off by Friday's killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Trump ordered a US drone to fire a missile at Soleimani, one of the most influential people in Iran's government, when he was near the Iraqi capital's international airport.

Trump bluntly warned Iran against taking vengeance, repeating his insistence that US bombing targets could include Iran's cultural heritage sites. Critics say that would qualify as a war crime under international law.

"If they do anything there will be major retaliation," Trump told reporters on Air Force One, as he flew back to Washington -- and a looming Senate impeachment trial -- from vacation in Florida.

Trump had already threatened bombing of 52 unspecified targets in Iran if Tehran attacks US troops and interests in the region.

In his latest comments, he was adamant that targets could include places of cultural significance in a country boasting an ancient heritage and two dozen UNESCO-listed sites.