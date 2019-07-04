Trump warns Iran threats will 'come back to bite you'

Washington, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump warned Iran Wednesday its threats could "come back to bite" after Tehran vowed to exceed the maximum uranium enrichment level allowed by a landmark 2015 nuclear accord.

"Iran has just issued a New Warning. Rouhani says that they will Enrich Uranium to 'any amount we want' if there is no new Nuclear Deal," Trump tweeted, referring to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

"Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!"