Trump Warns N.Korea Has 'everything' To Lose Through Hostile Acts

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 09:00 PM

Trump warns N.Korea has 'everything' to lose through hostile acts

Washington, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump warned Sunday that North Korea had "everything" to lose through hostility towards the United States, after Pyongyang said it had carried out a major new weapons test.

"Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way," Trump tweeted in response to the unspecified test at the Sohae space launch center.

"He signed a strong Denuclearization Agreement with me in Singapore," Trump continued. "He does not want to void his special relationship with the President of the United States or interfere with the U.S. Presidential Election in November."ec/jm

