Trump W.House chief held in contempt for defying Capitol riot probe

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :US lawmakers voted Tuesday to recommend criminal contempt charges against Donald Trump's former top aide Mark Meadows for refusing to testify before the congressional panel investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol.

The rebuke from the House of Representatives moves the ultra-conservative ex-congressman a step closer to becoming the first White House chief of staff to be prosecuted after leaving the post since H.R. Haldeman in the Watergate scandal nearly 50 years ago.