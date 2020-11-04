Trump wins Kentucky, Biden takes Vermont: US media

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump has won in the traditionally Republican-leaning states of Indiana and Kentucky, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden has won the state of Vermont, US media projected Tuesday as the first election results trickled in.

So far, that gives Trump 19 electoral votes to three for Biden. The magic number is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states.