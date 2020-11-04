Trump wins key battleground Florida: US networks

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump won Tuesday in Florida, one of the most important battleground states in his battle for reelection against Democratic challenger Joe Biden, US media projected.

With 29 electoral votes, the Sunshine State was seen as a must-win for Trump.

He also won the state in 2016, besting Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than a percentage point.

The state is famous for nail-bitingly close election results, perhaps the most famous in 2000 between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore, and its voters have picked the winner in 18 of the past 20 presidential elections.