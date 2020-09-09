Trump woos voters with promise of conservative high court

Washington, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :It's a promise he might be able to keep: battling for reelection, President Donald Trump is telling supporters he will pack the Supreme Court with conservative-leaning justices for a generation to come if he defeats Joe Biden in November.

With the court's balance already tipped 5-4 towards the right, Trump says he could be able to replace two of the court's elderly liberals during a second term -- and one or possibly two retiring conservatives.

None of that is certain, and it depends also on the US Senate, which approves the president's choices, remaining in Republican hands.

But the possibilities are clear.

The two oldest justices on the nine-seat court are progressive icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, now 87 and with frequent health issues, and moderate Stephen Breyer, 82.

After them is the conservative Clarence Thomas, 72, who many think could retire in a second Trump mandate.

Hoping to motivate his political base, Trump is expected this week to announce his list of possible nominees -- a slate likely to be loaded with strongly anti-abortion and pro-business candidates.

Supreme Court seats are "precious," said Justin Crowe, a political science professor at Williams College in Massachusetts.

"There are only nine of them on the court and they don't come up that often."