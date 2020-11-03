UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Wraps Up Campaign With Late-night Michigan Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Trump wraps up campaign with late-night Michigan rally

Grand Rapids, United States, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The final rally in Donald Trump's grueling re-election battle came to an end early Tuesday morning with the president promising he would once again defy the polls and political wisdom.

His final appearance after a marathon 17 public appearances saw Trump take the stage in Grand Rapids, an industrial city in the midwestern state of Michigan.

It was the same place he ended his campaign exactly four years earlier, ahead of the shock victory that propelled him to the highest office in the country despite trailing opponent Hillary Clinton through the last presidential contest.

"We are going to gain four more years in this very beautiful White House. We wrote a page of history four years ago, and tomorrow we will once again write a page of history," Trump told an adoring crowd of thousands, some of whom had been waiting since early Monday morning.

Related Topics

White House Hillary Clinton Trump Marathon Same Grand Rapids

Recent Stories

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah for fourth time in ass ..

7 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.89 a barrel M ..

9 minutes ago

Realme launches 2 + 4 new products counting 7 Pro ..

13 minutes ago

Punjab CM spent resources in under-developed areas ..

45 minutes ago

SHUAA pays off 2017 $100 million bond

54 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Dubai Sports Council will co ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.