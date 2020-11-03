Trump wraps up campaign with late-night Michigan rally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Grand Rapids, United States, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The final rally in Donald Trump's grueling re-election battle came to an end early Tuesday morning with the president promising he would once again defy the polls and political wisdom.

His final appearance after a marathon 17 public appearances saw Trump take the stage in Grand Rapids, an industrial city in the midwestern state of Michigan.

It was the same place he ended his campaign exactly four years earlier, ahead of the shock victory that propelled him to the highest office in the country despite trailing opponent Hillary Clinton through the last presidential contest.

"We are going to gain four more years in this very beautiful White House. We wrote a page of history four years ago, and tomorrow we will once again write a page of history," Trump told an adoring crowd of thousands, some of whom had been waiting since early Monday morning.