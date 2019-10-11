UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Energy Secretary Subpoenaed For Documents In Impeachment Probe

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:50 AM

Trump's energy secretary subpoenaed for documents in impeachment probe

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :House Democrats conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump for abuse of power issued a subpoena for documents on Thursday to his Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

The subpoena from the House Intelligence Committee asks Perry to turn over documents related to his dealings with Ukraine by October 18.

Democrats in the House are investigating whether Trump withheld military aid for Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into his potential 2020 Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden.

The White House released the transcript of a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump asked Zelensky to "look into" Biden with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Attorney General Bill Barr.

Trump has denied he did anything wrong and the White House has said it will not cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.

"Recently, public reports have raised questions about any role you may have played in conveying or reinforcing the President's stark message to the Ukrainian President," the committee letter to Perry said.

"These reports have also raised significant questions about your efforts to press Ukrainian officials to change the management structure at a Ukrainian state-owned energy company to benefit individuals involved with Rudy Giuliani's push to get Ukrainian officials to interfere in our 2020 election," it added.

The committee noted a press report that claimed it was Perry who urged Trump to call Zelensky and that the energy secretary attended Zelensky's May 2019 inauguration instead of Vice President Mike Pence.

Related Topics

Election Exchange Ukraine White House Company Trump May July October Democrats 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Rainfall expected for coming five days

8 hours ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

9 hours ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

10 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

10 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.