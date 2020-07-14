UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's EPA Not Changing Ozone Standards Set By Obama Administration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 08:50 AM

Trump's EPA not changing ozone standards set by Obama administration

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday it would stick with ozone pollution standards set in 2015 by the previous administration of President Barack Obama, which have been criticized for being too lax.

"EPA is proposing to retain without changes existing ozone requirements," agency chief Andrew Wheeler said in a telephone briefing with reporters.

The standard was set in 2015 at 70 parts per billion at ground level, down from 75 ppb set in 2008. The administration's decision came amid pressure from health and environmental groups on one side and industry lobbyists on the other.

The Obama administration said at the time that the level offered sufficient health protection.

Ozone is an odorless gas produced at ground level by a reaction of sunlight with other polluting gases emitted by power stations, oil refineries, chemical plants and cars.

It is the main component of the smog that regularly blankets cities such as Los Angeles.

It is harmful to the health of people who suffer from asthma and that of children, whose lungs are still developing.

The ozone layer of the atmosphere, on the other hand, is beneficial because it filters out ultraviolet light.

The US law covering air pollution, the Clean Air Act, obliges the Federal government to review its standard every five years based on health concerns and including an "adequate margin of security." Advocacy groups, in particular the American Lung Association, were pushing for a tougher standard of 60 parts per billion.

"We're disappointed at this announcement," said the association's senior vice president of public policy, Paul Billings. "It ignores the overwhelming medical evidence that shows that a more protective standard is needed to safeguard the health of your American people."Wheeler noted that ozone concentrations in the United States had dropped four percent between 2017 and 2019.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Oil Los Angeles Billings United States Gas 2017 2015 2019 From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives cables of condolences

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Gre ..

8 hours ago

UAE conducts over four million COVID-19 tests

8 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission announces live stream link t ..

8 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

8 hours ago

CDA partners with UNICEF and Ministry of Education ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.