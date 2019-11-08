UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Ex-attorney General Jeff Sessions Seeks US Senate Return

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

Trump's ex-attorney general Jeff Sessions seeks US Senate return

Washington, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Alabama senator Jeff Sessions, who was forced out as attorney general by President Donald Trump after less than two years in office, on Thursday announced his bid to reclaim his Senate seat.

Sessions, 72, represented the conservative southern state in the Senate from 1997 to 2017, when he resigned to become Trump's attorney general.

His relations with Trump quickly soured, however, after Sessions recused himself from the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump repeatedly insulted Sessions on Twitter until he finally resigned as attorney general in November 2018.

"When I left President Trump's cabinet, did I write a tell all book? No. Did I go on CNN and attack the President? No," Sessions said in a statement announcing his candidacy.

"When President Trump took on Washington, only one Senator out of a hundred had the courage to stand with him: me. I was the first to support President Trump. I was his strongest advocate. I still am," the veteran Republican added.

"Our freedoms have never been under attack like they are today. We have major party candidates for president campaigning on socialism, confiscating firearms, and closing down churches they disagree with.

"I've battled these forces my entire life, and I'm not about to surrender now. Let's go!" The Republican Primary is to be held in March to decide who will be the party standard-bearer in November. Several other candidates have already declared their intentions to seek the nomination.

Sessions remains popular in Alabama. He last ran for the Senate seat in 2014, when he was unopposed and won 97 percent of the vote.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Doug Jones, who defeated an unpopular Republican candidate in a special election in December 2017.

Alabama is one of the Senate seats the Republican Party is hoping to reclaim as it seeks to hold on to its slim 53-47 majority in the chamber in 2020.

Republicans are already facing an uphill climb. They are forced to defend 23 seats while just 12 Democratic seats are at stake.

Sessions' entry into the race would put Trump in a position of having to endorse him or some other Republican.

Trump remains enormously popular in Alabama, where he won 62 percent of the vote in 2016.

Related Topics

Election Attack Senate Russia Washington Vote Twitter Trump Chamber March November December 2017 2016 2018 2020 All From Cabinet Race Slim

Recent Stories

National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraterni ..

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

India&#039;s Prime Minister congratulates Khliafa ..

9 hours ago

Sultan Al Jaber attends German Embassy's National ..

10 hours ago

US Opens Bahrain Command Center for Military Ships ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives South African Foreign ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.