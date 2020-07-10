UrduPoint.com
Trump's New Hampshire Rally Delayed By Storm: White House

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump's planned campaign rally in New Hampshire on Saturday has been postponed because of an approaching storm, the White House said Friday.

A White House spokesperson said the event, which was to have been held outdoors because of the coronavirus pandemic, was being delayed by "a week or two" because of a "big storm.

" Tropical Storm Fay is expected to hit parts of the northeastern US over the weekend.

Trump's last campaign rally, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month drew criticism for ignoring coronavirus health guidelines and attendance was less than a third of capacity.

Saturday's rally was to have been held at an airport in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Trump is facing re-election in November and has been lagging for weeks in the polls behind his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

