(@FahadShabbir)

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump's planned campaign rally in New Hampshire on Saturday has been delayed, the White House said Friday.

A White House spokesperson said the outdoor rally in Portsmouth was being delayed by "a week or two" because of a "big storm."Tropical Storm Fay is expected to hit parts of the northeastern US over the weekend.