NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump's claim about the Taliban's readiness for a cease-fire demanded by the United States in Afghanistan's 18-year-old war has taken diplomats and analysts by surprise, as a suspension of hostilities in the ongoing conflict was something his negotiators had deemed unrealistic.

In a dispatch, The Washington Post said that Trump's assertion about a ceasefire "may be more wishful thinking than reality." Declaring that the US-Taliban talks he abruptly canceled in September are back in motion, Trump said during Thursday's flying visit to troops in Afghanistan that the Taliban "wants to make a deal. And we're meeting with them, and we're saying it has to be a cease-fire." "They didn't want to do a cease-fire, but now they do want to do a cease-fire," Trump said of the Taliban. "It will probably work out that way. .?.?. We've made tremendous progress," he added.

Despite a sense of relief at the prospect of resuming talks to end the conflict, some observers were scrambling to figure out whether Trump had suddenly moved the goal posts for negotiations by demanding a ceasefire.

On Friday neither the Taliban nor the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani indicated that a ceasefire was near, or even being discussed in resumed negotiations.

At the time the US-Taliban talks ended, the two sides were preparing to sign a draft agreement that called for a reduction in violence. But it specifically declared that any discussion of a cease-fire was to be left to follow-on negotiations between the militants and the government in Kabul.

It's unclear how American negotiators could get the Taliban to agree to a cease-fire now, when they were not able to do so earlier.

"Demanding a cease-fire would amount to a big shift in the American position and require a significant new concession from the Taliban — one that the Americans have little leverage to extract," The New York Times said in a dispatch from Kabul.

In a statement, the Taliban said that remains its understanding. "We are ready to talk, but we have the same stance to resume the talks from where it was suspended," Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said.

President Ghani's spokesman, Sediq Seddiqi, was quoted as saying by the Post that Trump's brief visit to Afghanistan was "important" but that "we will have to see" whether there has been any change in the status of peace talks.

"It is too early to comment on any changes or any perceived changes," Seddiqi added.

The Afghan government is also pushing for a cease-fire. Last month, the Afghan president's national security adviser announced a cease-fire would be a new precondition to direct talks with the Taliban. Seddiqi said he hoped Trump's visit would bolster that demand.

"As the president said, we are restarting talks with the Taliban.

The focus will be on reducing violence," a senior US official told the Post on the condition of anonymity. "If an agreement can be reached, the two sides could potentially expand the talks and pave the way for signing a peace agreement." After nearly a year of US-Taliban negotiations in Doha -- facilitated by Pakistan -- and led on the US side by Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, the parties reached a four-part agreement that included a partial withdrawal of US troops and a Taliban pledge to sever relations with al-Qaeda and to ensure that none of the territory it controls — now more than 50 percent of Afghanistan — would be used for terrorist activities directed at the United States or its allies.

The Taliban also committed to beginning direct talks with the Afghan government, with a cease-fire at the top of the agenda, it was pointed out.

But after secretly planning a meeting with Taliban negotiators at Camp David to seal the deal, Trump suddenly canceled the agreement and negotiations altogether, saying that "as far as I'm concerned, they're dead." Trump said at the time that he had called off the talks after the Taliban took responsibility for an attack that killed 12 people, including a US service member. "What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?" Trump said in a tweet.

The announcement threw into doubt Trump's hopes of drawing down the number of troops in Afghanistan, a pledge made during his 2016 campaign. Despite his claim that he was responding to a US service member's death, the move also reflected divisions inside the administration between Khalilzad's boss, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and then-national security adviser John Bolton, who opposed the negotiations.

The Taliban said it would be willing to continue talking, even as Afghanistan headed toward a heavily contested presidential election that Ghani hoped would strengthen his hand in direct government talks with the militants.

Barred from formally restarting the discussion, Khalilzad has conducted low-profile consultations with Afghanistan and regional governments, and in recent days began informal conversations with the Taliban, according to the Post.

Although the election took place in late September, no winner has been declared amid charges of widespread irregularities at the polls. Earlier this month, Ghani agreed to release three Taliban prisoners in exchange for two hostages — an American and an Australian, both professors at the University of Kabul — held by the Taliban for the past three years. Pakistan had helped in the release of the western hostages.

"The hope is that peace talks would eventually lead to direct negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan leaders over the political future of the country after the United States commits to withdrawing its remaining troops," The Times said.