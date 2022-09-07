UrduPoint.com

Truss Speaks To Zelensky, Expresses 'full Backing': Spokeswoman

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Truss speaks to Zelensky, expresses 'full backing': spokeswoman

London, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday pledged her full backing to Ukraine in a call to President Volodymyr Zelensky, shortly after taking office.

"In her first call with a counterpart since becoming Prime Minister, she reiterated to the Ukrainian leader that he had her full backing, and Ukraine could depend on the UK's assistance for the long term," a spokeswoman said.

They also discussed "the need to strengthen global security and the measures necessary to cut off the funds fuelling (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine," the spokeswoman said.

"The leaders deplored Putin's attempts to weaponise energy, and the Prime Minister said it was vital Russia's blackmail did not deter the West from ensuring Putin fails."Britain has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.

London has funnelled military hardware, funding and training resources to Kyiv's embattled forces, now waging battles in the nation's south and east.

