Tsitsipas And Bautista Agut Into Mallorca Final

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Tsitsipas and Bautista Agut into Mallorca final

Santa Ponça, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Roberto Bautista Agut in the Mallorca Open final after seeing off last four opponent Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.

The Greek second seed took a little over an hour and a half to dismiss France's Bonzi at the tournament he is using as a stepping stone to Wimbledon.

Waiting for Tsitsipas, who needed three sets to get past American Marcos Giron in the quarter-finals, is Bautista Agut after the Spaniard defeated Antoine Bellier 7-6 (7/5), 6-2.

Local hope Bautista Agut had booked his place in the last four by beating world number one Daniil Medvedev.

Still seeking a first title on grass, Tsitsipas has lost in the first round on three of his four appearances at Wimbledon.

He was pitted against Swiss qualifier Alexander Ritschard in Friday's draw for the third Grand Slam of the season which starts on Monday.

Bautista Agut, seeded 17th and a semi-finalist in 2019, has a first round date with Hungary's Attila Balazs.

