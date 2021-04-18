UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tsitsipas 'learns To Breathe' And Captures Maiden Masters Title

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Tsitsipas 'learns to breathe' and captures maiden Masters title

Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas crushed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday in a one-sided final in the Monte Carlo Open for his first Masters 1000 title and put his success to "learning to breathe".

The Greek 22-year-old world number five took just one hour and 11 minutes to beat the Russian, ranked eighth, for the biggest victory in his career, after his triumph in the year-end ATP Finals in 2019.

"Breathing is something I've been working on the last couple of months with my psychologist," said Tsitsipas, who said he has taken up meditation and is "inspired by Buddhism".

"I find breathing very important especially when I'm performing or playing, breathing helps me control myself and have full control of what I'm doing out there.

"Definitely something that I've been putting a lot of work in the last couple of weeks." The Greek's victory in his seventh match against 23-year-old Rublev gave him a 4-3 advantage in their head-to-head meetings.

Tsitsipas believes that his rivalry with Rublev, which started at the prestigious Orange Bowl in Florida, could even one day go on to match the epic confrontations involving Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

"You see back 15 years ago, 10 years ago when Nadal and Federer built one.

I feel like in our circumstances, the way it's going to be in this era, there are going to be much more rivalries than just one," said Tsitsipas.

"It won't be singular. Me with (Alexander) Zverev, me with (Jannik) Sinner, me with (Matteo) Berrettini." Tsitsipas now has six titles on the ATP Tour, including the year-end ATP Finals in 2019 and four ATP 250 tournaments (Stockholm 2018, Marseille and Estoril 2019, Marseille 2020).

By the time Rublev got going in the first set on Sunday, the damage was done.

Tsitsipas calmly held his service games to win the first set in 32 minutes.

The second followed the same pattern as Tsitsipas broke serve in the third game. He broke again to end the match.

Rublev, who was playing in his first Masters 1000 final after eliminating Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals, did not have a break point in the match.

The Russian admitted he had even surprised himself when he defeated Nadal, an 11-time champion in Monte Carlo, on Friday.

"When I confirmed to play Barcelona (which starts Monday), it was right before match with Rafa," he said.

"I was thinking in my head that Friday probably I will be already in Barcelona! But, I think I can play on Wednesday, so I have like two days off, which is more than enough."

Related Topics

World Russia Orange Marseille Barcelona Stockholm Same Florida Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Sunday 2018 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s autism awareness campaign gathers pac ..

31 minutes ago

President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed condole with T ..

1 hour ago

UAE a leader in green energy production, sustainab ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler issues resolutions appointing director ..

3 hours ago

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

6 hours ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.