Tsitsipas out of Wimbledon in first round

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Greek seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, tipped by many as a potential Wimbledon champion, crashed out in the first round on Monday.

The 20-year-old lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3 to world number 89 Thomas Fabbiano of Italy who next faces 40-year-old Ivo Karlovic.

Tsitsipas had reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January and the last-16 at Roland Garros as well as the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.