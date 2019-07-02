UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tsitsipas Out Of Wimbledon In First Round

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 01:20 AM

Tsitsipas out of Wimbledon in first round

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Greek seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, tipped by many as a potential Wimbledon champion, crashed out in the first round on Monday.

The 20-year-old lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3 to world number 89 Thomas Fabbiano of Italy who next faces 40-year-old Ivo Karlovic.

Tsitsipas had reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January and the last-16 at Roland Garros as well as the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.

Related Topics

World Italy January Australian Open Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting sets stage for UN Climat ..

1 hour ago

UN Deputy Secretary-General praises Sheikha Fatima ..

1 hour ago

UAE is leading the world in embedding climate acti ..

2 hours ago

Govt fully committed to facilitate investors, busi ..

1 hour ago

Maria Wasti for art academies

2 hours ago

Opposition not to be able to develop consensus on ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.