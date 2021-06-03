UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tsitsipas Powers Into French Open Last 32

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Tsitsipas powers into French Open last 32

Paris, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas marched into the French Open third round on Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Spaniard Pedro Martinez.

The Greek star, who lost an epic semi-final at Roland Garros to Novak Djokovic last year, next faces big-serving American John Isner for a spot in the second week.

"I'm really happy that my tennis is there, my performance is there and that I'm able to create a really good atmosphere on this court," said Tsitsipas.

The 22-year-old will be hoping to take advantage of being on the opposite side of the draw to Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

He has never reached a Grand Slam final, but has reached the last four in his last two major tournaments.

Tsitsipas has been in excellent form on clay this year, winning the Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP event in Lyon and reaching the Barcelona Open final, where he lost to Nadal despite holding a match point.

"I've had good weeks this year, I've had some good results but I feel like there's always more," he added.

"I don't see my performances as extra outstanding, but I've been consistent. We're here at a Grand Slam and it's a big opportunity... But of course it's going to be a challenge."Tsitsipas holds a 3-2 winning record over Isner, but has prevailed in each of their last three meetings.

He served eight aces and struck 44 winners in a strong display against a stubborn opponent in world number 103 Martinez.

Related Topics

Tennis World Lyon Barcelona Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Event Court

Recent Stories

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

48 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

58 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

2 hours ago

Ukrainian Prime Minister Says Economy Will Grow 5% ..

7 minutes ago

PTI govt believes in empowering institutions: Dr F ..

7 minutes ago

Rigorous training, continued operational drills' p ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.