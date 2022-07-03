UrduPoint.com

Tsitsipas Says Kyrgios Is 'a Bully' With 'evil Side'

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2022 | 09:10 AM

London, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas branded Nick Kyrgios "a bully" with an "evil side" after losing a stormy Wimbledon clash on Saturday.

"It's constant bullying, that's what he does," the Greek fourth seed said in his post-match press conference after their third-round match.

"He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don't like bullies.

"He has some good traits in his character, as well.

"But... he also has a very evil side to him, which if it's exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him." The mercurial Australian prevailed 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in the match, during which both players were handed code violations by the umpire.

Kyrgios even demanded the Tsitsipas be defaulted for hitting the ball into the crowd.

Tsitsipas admitted he deliberately hit the ball at Kyrgios at one stage in an effort to quieten the Australian.

"I was aiming for the body of my opponent but I missed by a lot," he said.

"This needs to stop. It's not okay. Someone needs to sit down with him and talk. I'm not used to play this way.

"But I cannot just sit there, act like a robot and act like someone that is completely cold and ignorant".

"It felt like a bit of a circus. You get tired of the constant talking, the constant complaining," he added.

Kyrgios, in his own press conference, said he understood why Tsitsipas would be upset after losing two times in recent weeks, including in Halle.

"Maybe he should figure out how to beat me a couple more times first and then get to that," he said.

Kyrgios claimed he had been the victim of bullying on the court.

"I'm not sure how I bullied him. He was the one hitting balls at me, he was the one that hit a spectator, he was the one that smacked it out of the stadium. I didn't do anything.

- 'Stefanos 'soft' - "I did nothing towards Stefanos today that was disrespectful." "He's soft to come in here and say I bullied him. We're not cut from the same cloth. If he's affected by that, then that's what's holding him back," he added.

After sealing his victory, the 2014 quarter-finalist said he had fancied his chances coming into the match after his recent win against the fourth seed on the grass in Germany.

"He's a hell of a player. He knows how to beat me -- he's beaten me once," said the 40th-ranked Australian, who now has a 4-1 winning record against the Greek player.

"It's amazing, everywhere I go I seem to have full stadiums. The media loves to say I'm bad for the sport but clearly I'm not."Kyrgios, who received an obscenity warning, did not lose his serve in the entire match, saving all five break points he faced and winning 81 percent of his first-serve points.

