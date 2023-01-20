UrduPoint.com

Tsitsipas Says 'no Presents' After Ploughing On At Australian Open

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Tsitsipas says 'no presents' after ploughing on at Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas extended his winning streak this year with another ruthless victory at the Australian Open on Friday -- then played down his chances of a first Grand Slam crown.

The 24-year-old is yet to drop a set in Melbourne and clinched his seventh straight win of 2023 by beating Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.

With defending champion Rafael Nadal and world number three Casper Ruud both out, Greece's Tsitsipas is the highest seed left on the men's side.

He set up a last-16 clash with the dangerous Jannik Sinner after the Italian 15th seed stormed back to crush Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0.

It will be a rematch of their Melbourne Park quarter-final last year, which Tsitsipas won in straight sets, before exiting in the last four.

But Tsitsipas, who won all four games at the United Cup leading into the Grand Slam, is refusing to get carried away.

"I don't make predictions. I've never been making predictions because the sport that I chose to play is unpredictable," he said. "Of course there are favourites. Everyone knows that.

"But if my mind is not there, doesn't matter who I'm playing.

"If I'm not able to generate good shots, hit big shots at important moments, be daring at important moments, doesn't matter who's on the other side of the net.

"There are no presents," he added. "You should be going after it, you should be creating those opportunities and aiming big within yourself, sometimes surpass your own abilities." Like Tsitsipas, 63rd-ranked Griekspoor also came into the match unbeaten, on a six-match streak after collecting a maiden Tour-level title in Pune, India.

But he was no match for the surging Greek, a three-time semi-finalist at Melbourne Park.

The 24-year-old was in charge in the first set, breaking twice, dominating from the baseline and the net to sweep through in just 28 minutes.

But the Dutchman put up stiffer resistance in the second, earning a set point at 6-5 which Tsitsipas saved to take it to a tiebreak, where he kept his cool to prevail.

Griekspoor's resolve melted and Tsitsipas broke for a 3-1 lead in the third set before racing home.

Sinner, a six-time champion on the ATP Tour, kept his hopes alive with a stirring comeback against Fucsovics, who lost all confidence as the match progressed.

Sinner said he would be better prepared this time for Tsitsipas.

"For sure I'm looking forward always for these kind of matches, knowing that he is one of the best players in the world," said Sinner, who enjoyed straight-sets wins in his opening two matches.

"But I've changed a little bit for sure my game. It's going to be hopefully a good match... This is what I practice for."

Related Topics

India World Melbourne Pune Lead Casper Hungary Greece Rafael Nadal Australian Open All From Best

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

22 minutes ago
 The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, redu ..

ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, reduce carbon intensity by 25% by ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private ..

Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private partnerships with Google: FM

3 hours ago
 TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

3 hours ago
 Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement ..

Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement economy: Dar

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.