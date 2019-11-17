UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tsitsipas Shocks Federer To Reach Final Of ATP Finals

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 12:01 AM

Tsitsipas shocks Federer to reach final of ATP Finals

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas shocked six-time champion Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final of the ATP Finals on his debut at the tournament on Saturday.

The Greek sixth seed broke the Swiss early in the first set and twice in the second set to end Federer's hopes of a record-extending seventh title.

He will play either Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem or defending champion Alexander Zverev of Germany in Sunday's final.

Related Topics

Germany Roger Federer Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

6 minutes ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

51 minutes ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

51 minutes ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

49 minutes ago

Lahore High Court allows Nawaz Sharif to travel ab ..

49 minutes ago

Curfew in IOK, a bigger tragedy of century: Chief ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.