Tsitsipas shocks Federer to reach final of ATP Finals

(@imziishan)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas shocked six-time champion Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final of the ATP Finals on his debut at the tournament on Saturday.

The Greek sixth seed broke the Swiss early in the first set and twice in the second set to end Federer's hopes of a record-extending seventh title.

He will play either Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem or defending champion Alexander Zverev of Germany in Sunday's final.