Tsitsipas stuns Djokovic in Shanghai quarter-finals

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic was stunned in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals by young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets on Friday.

The 21-year-old will play another highly promising talent in his Saturday semi-final match against 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev.

The seventh-ranked Tsitsipas recovered from losing the opening three games in just seven minutes to shock Djokovic 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.